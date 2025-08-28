Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed officials to recover costs from contractors for project delays. He emphasized quality in infrastructure development, warned against substandard materials, and ordered drone surveys of rain-damaged roads for timely repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:56 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is holding contractors accountable for delays in infrastructure projects. During a budget review meeting, he announced that contractors will be liable for any delays, urging officials to ensure quality work, especially in roads and related infrastructure.

Emphasizing quality, Sharma instructed that strict actions be taken against those using substandard materials in public utility projects. Additionally, he stressed the importance of holding responsible officers accountable in case of lapses.

In response to recent rains, Sharma has ordered drone surveys to assess road damage and ensure repairs are completed by October 20. The measures aim to improve accountability and infrastructure quality in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

