Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is holding contractors accountable for delays in infrastructure projects. During a budget review meeting, he announced that contractors will be liable for any delays, urging officials to ensure quality work, especially in roads and related infrastructure.

Emphasizing quality, Sharma instructed that strict actions be taken against those using substandard materials in public utility projects. Additionally, he stressed the importance of holding responsible officers accountable in case of lapses.

In response to recent rains, Sharma has ordered drone surveys to assess road damage and ensure repairs are completed by October 20. The measures aim to improve accountability and infrastructure quality in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)