Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

The Indian Army's Aviation Corps successfully rescued 27 security personnel from rising floodwaters triggered by the Chenab River in Jammu district. The daring operation involved 17 helicopter sorties by the White Knight Corps in challenging weather conditions, demonstrating remarkable bravery and coordination in response to the crisis.

The Indian Army's Aviation Corps executed a daring rescue operation, saving 27 security personnel from heavy floods triggered by the Chenab River in Jammu district on Thursday. Officials reported that the operation was necessary after floodwaters inundated a camp in the Jourian area of Akhnoor.

The White Knight Corps orchestrated the mission, using helicopters to airlift the stranded personnel. Despite adverse weather conditions, the rescue team conducted 17 helicopter sorties over a span of 10 hours, showcasing exceptional bravery and coordination.

This operation highlights the challenging conditions faced by rescue teams during natural disasters and underscores the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding the lives of its personnel in perilous situations.

