Left Menu

Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

Two businessmen, Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda, are in custody for their alleged involvement in a significant liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The alleged scam, under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, is said to have caused massive losses to the state exchequer and implicated numerous high-profile individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:11 IST
Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two liquor businessmen from Jharkhand, Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda, have been apprehended by the Chhattisgarh police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) concerning a sweeping liquor scam in the state.

The duo, directors of Om Sai Beverage, are accused of extorting commissions from the alcohol trade, an act that allegedly helped facilitate a scam that drained over Rs 2,100 crore from the state's coffers.

The scandal, according to the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation, occurred during the Congress-led government between 2019 and 2022, implicating numerous individuals, including politicians and business leaders, and remains a focus of intense judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025