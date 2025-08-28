Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

Two liquor businessmen from Jharkhand, Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda, have been apprehended by the Chhattisgarh police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) concerning a sweeping liquor scam in the state.

The duo, directors of Om Sai Beverage, are accused of extorting commissions from the alcohol trade, an act that allegedly helped facilitate a scam that drained over Rs 2,100 crore from the state's coffers.

The scandal, according to the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation, occurred during the Congress-led government between 2019 and 2022, implicating numerous individuals, including politicians and business leaders, and remains a focus of intense judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)