Left Menu

High-Stakes Capture: Delhi Police Nab Four Linked to Global Crime Syndicate

The Delhi Police arrested four criminals linked to international gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara. Two individuals were captured after a gunfight in East Delhi. These arrests thwarted a planned extortion attack and shed light on an extensive crime network involving extortion, violent crimes, and coordination from abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:24 IST
High-Stakes Capture: Delhi Police Nab Four Linked to Global Crime Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell made a major breakthrough by arresting four notorious criminals associated with internationally-operating gangsters, Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara, in Delhi and Mohali.

Two suspects were apprehended after a dramatic encounter in New Ashok Nagar, East Delhi, late Wednesday night, marking a significant disruption of a planned extortion plot.

This operation exposed a network of extortion and attempted murder cases reaching across Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi. The detained individuals include noted figures linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, illuminating the extensive reach of cross-border crime operations managed by foreign-based syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

 India
2
Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

 India
4
Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025