High-Stakes Capture: Delhi Police Nab Four Linked to Global Crime Syndicate

The Delhi Police Special Cell made a major breakthrough by arresting four notorious criminals associated with internationally-operating gangsters, Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara, in Delhi and Mohali.

Two suspects were apprehended after a dramatic encounter in New Ashok Nagar, East Delhi, late Wednesday night, marking a significant disruption of a planned extortion plot.

This operation exposed a network of extortion and attempted murder cases reaching across Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi. The detained individuals include noted figures linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, illuminating the extensive reach of cross-border crime operations managed by foreign-based syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)