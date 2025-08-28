University of Zululand Opens New Facilities, Honours Blade Nzimande

The University of Zululand (UNIZULU) marked a historic milestone this week with the unveiling of state-of-the-art facilities at its Richards Bay campus and the formal naming of its Engineering Department in honour of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande.

The newly inaugurated infrastructure includes a dedicated engineering building, 442 new student beds, a fully refurbished Madiba House, and the Richards Bay Lodge. The developments form part of government’s wider drive to modernize higher education facilities and expand access to world-class learning environments.

Honouring a Champion of Education

The highlight of the ceremony was the decision to name the Engineering Department after Minister Nzimande, in recognition of his long-standing contributions to education and development in South Africa.

Reflecting on the tribute, an emotional Nzimande said:

“As a boy from Dambuza, I never imagined that I would have my name inscribed on a university building.”

In addition to the engineering facility, he also unveiled two other significant buildings – one dedicated to Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratic President, and another honouring Vuyani Cyril Gamede, a pioneering black engineer and former Chairperson of the University Council.

A Vision for World-Class Learning

Delivering his keynote address, Nzimande stressed that investment in higher education infrastructure was about more than expanding access.

“We hope these investments inspire our students and academics not only to consume knowledge but to become producers of knowledge in their own right. This resonates with UNIZULU’s vision of positioning itself as ‘A Node for African Thought’,” he said.

He also urged students to protect and maintain the new facilities:

“These buildings are for you and future generations. You must ensure that they are preserved so that the children of this district, who are still in primary and high school, can one day come here to pursue their dreams.”

Strategic Location in Richards Bay

The establishment of the Engineering Department in uMhlathuze District was described as a “profoundly visionary decision” given the area’s strategic industrial importance. Richards Bay is home to the Southern Hemisphere’s largest aluminium smelter, one of the world’s largest coal export terminals, and a cluster of chemical, mineral, and agro-processing industries.

“Through the Richards Bay port, this district contributes significantly to South Africa’s minerals, metals, chemicals, and agro-processing sectors. These industries are critical for local development, job creation, technology transfer, and international trade,” Nzimande noted.

He emphasized that these industries require technologically skilled graduates and innovators, making the presence of an engineering faculty vital for aligning academic training with regional economic needs.

Investing in Skills and Innovation

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) reiterated that the expansion of facilities at UNIZULU aligns with government’s broader vision to equip South Africa with skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The facilities are expected to:

Expand engineering and applied science programmes .

Support research and innovation in energy, mining, and manufacturing .

Foster local partnerships with industry in Richards Bay.

Provide more residential space to accommodate growing student enrolment.

A University for the Future

The unveiling of these facilities and tributes to leaders past and present were described by UNIZULU leadership as a renewed commitment to excellence, transformation, and inclusivity in higher education. The investments also aim to enhance the university’s ability to train young researchers, support community development, and contribute to South Africa’s knowledge economy.

As South Africa looks toward building a skilled and innovative workforce, the University of Zululand’s new infrastructure is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of engineering and science education in the country.