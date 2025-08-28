Rajasthan High Court Cancels Controversial 2021 Sub-Inspector Exam Amid Scandal

The Rajasthan High Court has taken a significant step by canceling the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam. This decision comes in the wake of allegations of a paper leak scandal and questionable conduct by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members, who were entrusted with ensuring the examination's integrity.

Justice Sameer Jain's ruling, labeling the situation as a "travesty of monumental proportions," reveals the extent of the breach, with six RPSC members accused of compromising the recruitment's sanctity. The court's verdict, described as courageous by advocate Harendra Neel, aims to prevent such irregularities in the future, calling out the "gangs" manipulating youth prospects.

The political fallout has been immediate: Cabinet minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena celebrated the court's decision as a "victory of truth," while opposition leaders welcomed the verdict as a triumph against malpractice. As the state considers its next steps, including possible legal pursuits, the controversy highlights the pressing need for transparent governance in recruitment procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)