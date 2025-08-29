Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an extension of stamp duty exemption benefits to ex-servicemen and individuals with disabilities. This move, previously limited to women, was disclosed during a meeting of the Stamp and Registration Department led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Adityanath also revealed a series of directives aimed at boosting government efficiency. Among these is the mandatory e-payment of registration fees for amounts exceeding Rs 20,000 throughout the state. The implementation of Aadhaar authentication and a single-window e-registration system for development authority allottees were also discussed to streamline procedures.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of filling vacant positions within the department. He also urged officials to consider expanding options for stamp sales and rationalizing vendor commissions. These changes coincide with reported progress in digitization, with most registered deeds having been digitized and security measures like CCTV installations in sub-registrar offices being planned.