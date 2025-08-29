Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

A mass shooting at a Minneapolis church killed two students and injured numerous others. The tragedy struck during a school Mass. The shooter, Robin Westman, a former student of the church school, left behind writings and videos outlining grievances. Police investigate the suspect's motive.

Updated: 29-08-2025 00:54 IST
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling
A deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School left the Minneapolis community devastated. Two students were killed and over a dozen children wounded when 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire during a church Mass. The motivations behind this tragic act of violence remain unclear.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed Westman had previously attended the school and had been a church member. Authorities are analyzing videos and writings left by the shooter, which include grievances and references to past mass shooters. No additional firearms were found among Westman's belongings.

Mayor Jacob Frey and state officials are calling for federal action on gun control in the wake of the tragedy. The incident is being treated as an act of domestic terrorism with ideological motives. The community mourns as investigations continue into the shooter's background and motives.

