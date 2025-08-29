US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon
US diplomat Tom Barrack apologized for using 'animalistic' at a Lebanon conference, sparking backlash. Barrack clarified it wasn't intended derogatorily but acknowledged it was inappropriate. The incident followed discussions on Hezbollah's disarmament and coincided with Israeli military actions in southern Lebanon, adding tension to the diplomatic visit.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Tom Barrack, a US diplomat, issued an apology Thursday for referring to the behavior of reporters as 'animalistic' during a recent press event in Lebanon. The statement followed his visit to Beirut, where he met with officials to discuss Hezbollah's disarmament efforts and the ceasefire with Israel.
Barrack's remark came after journalists called for him to move to a podium, prompting him to urge for more 'civilized' conduct. The comment drew criticism, leading the Lebanese press syndicate to demand an apology. Barrack later clarified that his intention was not derogatory.
This diplomatic incident coincided with Israeli military activities, including airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, further complicating the geopolitical situation in the region.
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks
Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Capital
Israeli Airstrikes Heighten Yemeni Tensions
Firebrand Politician Sparks Controversy Over Threatening Journalist at Press Conference
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Commanders and Infrastructure in Gaza Offensive