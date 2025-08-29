US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

Tom Barrack, a US diplomat, issued an apology Thursday for referring to the behavior of reporters as 'animalistic' during a recent press event in Lebanon. The statement followed his visit to Beirut, where he met with officials to discuss Hezbollah's disarmament efforts and the ceasefire with Israel.

Barrack's remark came after journalists called for him to move to a podium, prompting him to urge for more 'civilized' conduct. The comment drew criticism, leading the Lebanese press syndicate to demand an apology. Barrack later clarified that his intention was not derogatory.

This diplomatic incident coincided with Israeli military activities, including airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, further complicating the geopolitical situation in the region.