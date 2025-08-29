Left Menu

US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

US diplomat Tom Barrack apologized for using 'animalistic' at a Lebanon conference, sparking backlash. Barrack clarified it wasn't intended derogatorily but acknowledged it was inappropriate. The incident followed discussions on Hezbollah's disarmament and coincided with Israeli military actions in southern Lebanon, adding tension to the diplomatic visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 29-08-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 02:17 IST
US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Tom Barrack, a US diplomat, issued an apology Thursday for referring to the behavior of reporters as 'animalistic' during a recent press event in Lebanon. The statement followed his visit to Beirut, where he met with officials to discuss Hezbollah's disarmament efforts and the ceasefire with Israel.

Barrack's remark came after journalists called for him to move to a podium, prompting him to urge for more 'civilized' conduct. The comment drew criticism, leading the Lebanese press syndicate to demand an apology. Barrack later clarified that his intention was not derogatory.

This diplomatic incident coincided with Israeli military activities, including airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, further complicating the geopolitical situation in the region.

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global
2
The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

The Rising Influence of Violence Over Discourse: The Case of Luigi Mangione

 Global
3
'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

 Global
4
Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025