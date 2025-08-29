Left Menu

Miner Gold Reserve Competes in High-Stakes Citgo Auction

Miner Gold Reserve's subsidiary, Dalinar Energy, has submitted an improved bid for Citgo Petroleum's parent company in a court-organized auction. The decision on the winning bid is due next month. Dalinar has increased its bid and financial backing, competing against a $5.9 billion offer by Elliott Investment's affiliate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 06:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Miner Gold Reserve's subsidiary, Dalinar Energy, is ramping up efforts to acquire the parent company of Citgo Petroleum through a court-organized auction. This comes as court officials plan to decide on the winning bid by next month amid stiff competition.

Previously, an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Investment Management put forth a leading bid of $5.9 billion. Dalinar, seeking to challenge this offer, has substantially increased its bid, enhanced financial support, and added non-economic assurances to strengthen its position.

In June, Dalinar made a $7.4 billion offer but fell short because it lacked a settlement plan for Venezuelan bondholders. Conversely, Elliott's affiliate, Amber Energy, successfully reached an agreement with those bondholders to resolve a $2.86 billion claim. However, recent legal motions aim to disqualify Amber's bid, leaving the final recommendation to court officer Robert Pincus and a ruling expected soon.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

