The Battle Against Revenge Porn in China: Legal Loopholes and Activist Drive

A Telegram channel sharing non-consensual content has highlighted legal gaps in protecting Chinese women from such abuse. Activists urge the Chinese government to implement targeted laws and take action against perpetrators. The situation parallels South Korean efforts that led to strengthened laws against non-consensual content distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 07:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Telegram channel with a massive subscriber base, notorious for sharing revenge porn and non-consensual videos of Chinese women, has exposed significant legal gaps in China's protection against sexual abuse.

The channel, known as MaskPark, recently gained national attention and was shut down. However, activists report that similar channels continue to surface, demanding urgent reforms in China's legal framework.

This situation has drawn parallels with South Korea's Nth room case, prompting calls for stringent penalties and platform responsibilities for non-consensual content distribution in China.

