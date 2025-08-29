The Battle Against Revenge Porn in China: Legal Loopholes and Activist Drive

A Telegram channel with a massive subscriber base, notorious for sharing revenge porn and non-consensual videos of Chinese women, has exposed significant legal gaps in China's protection against sexual abuse.

The channel, known as MaskPark, recently gained national attention and was shut down. However, activists report that similar channels continue to surface, demanding urgent reforms in China's legal framework.

This situation has drawn parallels with South Korea's Nth room case, prompting calls for stringent penalties and platform responsibilities for non-consensual content distribution in China.