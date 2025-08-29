China's military operations in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding seas cost $21 billion last year, marking a significant 40% rise from 2023, according to Taiwanese reports. This figure is part of a broader analysis aimed at unraveling Beijing's defense spending as it significantly ramps up military exercises and expansions in these critical regions.

Taiwan's internal research, corroborated by multiple officials, sheds light on the substantial portion of China's defense budget directed towards exercises involving naval missions, air patrols, and related logistics. Despite China's claims of transparency, the lack of detailed spending disclosure has raised red flags among international observers, particularly in Washington.

The research aims to inform Taiwanese decision-makers of China's resource allocation for military activities, revealing increased Chinese aircraft and naval operations. The insights into these expenditures and actions heighten concerns over escalating military pressures in the Indo-Pacific, challenging regional stability and peace.

