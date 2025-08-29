Left Menu

Scandal in South Korea: Ex-Presidential Family Indicted

Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, faces bribery charges. Both are jailed, with Yoon on trial for insurrection after a failed martial law attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-08-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 07:49 IST
  • South Korea

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea's deposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been formally charged with alleged bribery and other graft offenses, according to an announcement by a special prosecutors' team on Friday.

The situation has escalated with both Yoon and Kim currently incarcerated. Yoon is in the midst of a significant legal battle as he stands trial, facing serious charges, including insurrection. These charges come in the wake of his removal from office in April, following an unsuccessful attempt to enforce martial law in December.

The developments represent a major political scandal in South Korea, implicating a former leader and highlighting issues of corruption and misuse of power at the highest levels of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

