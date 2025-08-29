Scandal in South Korea: Ex-Presidential Family Indicted

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea's deposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been formally charged with alleged bribery and other graft offenses, according to an announcement by a special prosecutors' team on Friday.

The situation has escalated with both Yoon and Kim currently incarcerated. Yoon is in the midst of a significant legal battle as he stands trial, facing serious charges, including insurrection. These charges come in the wake of his removal from office in April, following an unsuccessful attempt to enforce martial law in December.

The developments represent a major political scandal in South Korea, implicating a former leader and highlighting issues of corruption and misuse of power at the highest levels of government.

