Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption: A Move Towards Inclusivity and Efficiency

The Uttar Pradesh government has broadened its stamp duty exemption, initially for women, to now include ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities. In a meeting led by CM Yogi Adityanath, new directives for digital registration, Aadhaar authentication, and vendor rationalization were announced to enhance efficiency and curtail fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government has expanded its stamp duty exemption from just women to now encompass ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities. The decision was declared in a recent meeting of the Stamp and Registration Department.

Chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the meeting revealed multiple initiatives to improve government operations, such as mandatory e-payment for registration fees over Rs 20,000 and Aadhaar-based authentication to mitigate fraud. A single-window e-registration system for development authority allottees was also planned.

The Chief Minister urged officials to promptly fill vacant posts and streamline stamp sales. Additionally, stamp duties on leases of up to 10 years for small and medium-scale rentals will be waived. Reportedly, 99% of deeds from 2002-2017 and over 98% of current registrations are now digitized. District valuation lists have been updated, and CCTV installation in sub-registrar offices is underway to enhance security.

