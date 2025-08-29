Left Menu

Engineers in Baran Caught in Corruption Crackdown

The Anti-Corruption Bureau seized Rs 1.41 lakh from engineers Ankit Sharma and Ravikant Meena at the State Agricultural Marketing Board in Baran. The cash, believed to be acquired through corrupt practices, was discovered during a surprise check. Both officials are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:22 IST
Engineers in Baran Caught in Corruption Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cracked down on corruption at the State Agricultural Marketing Board in Baran, unearthing suspicious cash amounts.

Acting on confidential information, a Bureau team conducted a surprise check at the Samspur intersection on Thursday, apprehending two engineers—Assistant Engineer Ankit Sharma and Junior Engineer Ravikant Meena—found with Rs 1.41 lakh in cash.

Additional Director General Smita Srivastava revealed the recovery, consisting of Rs 500 notes and varying bundles, was discovered in a bag with Sharma. The officers, unable to justify the source of cash and related documents, are now under scrutiny for possible corrupt activities.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

 Global
3
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

 Taiwan
4
South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.

South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025