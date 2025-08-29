Engineers in Baran Caught in Corruption Crackdown

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cracked down on corruption at the State Agricultural Marketing Board in Baran, unearthing suspicious cash amounts.

Acting on confidential information, a Bureau team conducted a surprise check at the Samspur intersection on Thursday, apprehending two engineers—Assistant Engineer Ankit Sharma and Junior Engineer Ravikant Meena—found with Rs 1.41 lakh in cash.

Additional Director General Smita Srivastava revealed the recovery, consisting of Rs 500 notes and varying bundles, was discovered in a bag with Sharma. The officers, unable to justify the source of cash and related documents, are now under scrutiny for possible corrupt activities.