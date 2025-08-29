Threat Video Sparks Arrest in Jharkhand

A special investigation team (SIT) from Giridih apprehended a 21-year-old man for threatening the lives of two Jharkhand ministers in a viral video.

The accused, Ankit Kumar Mishra, was arrested in Patna after claiming in the video to have connections with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, Giridih SP Bimal Kumar clarified that Mishra has no ties to organized crime.

Despite this, Mishra has a history of petty crimes. After a case was filed by a Giridih resident, police used intelligence inputs and technical help to capture him. His mobile phone has been seized for further investigation.

