Threat Video Sparks Arrest in Jharkhand
A 21-year-old, Ankit Kumar Mishra, was arrested by an SIT in Patna for threatening to murder two Jharkhand ministers in a video that went viral. Despite claims of mafia connections, police found no gang ties. Mishra has been detained for questioning, and his phone confiscated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:37 IST
A special investigation team (SIT) from Giridih apprehended a 21-year-old man for threatening the lives of two Jharkhand ministers in a viral video.
The accused, Ankit Kumar Mishra, was arrested in Patna after claiming in the video to have connections with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, Giridih SP Bimal Kumar clarified that Mishra has no ties to organized crime.
Despite this, Mishra has a history of petty crimes. After a case was filed by a Giridih resident, police used intelligence inputs and technical help to capture him. His mobile phone has been seized for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
