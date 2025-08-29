Left Menu

Indonesian Students To Protest Police Violence After Fatal Clash

Indonesian students plan to protest in Jakarta following the death of a motorcycle rider hit by a police vehicle amid violent clashes after a previous demonstration. The protests initially addressed issues like education funding and lawmakers' pay. An investigation into the incident is underway.

In response to a tragic incident where a motorcycle rider was killed by a police vehicle, Indonesian students have announced a protest at Jakarta's police headquarters. This follows violent demonstrations over various issues, including government school funding, that saw riot police deploy tear gas and water cannons.

The deceased, not involved in the protests, was struck during efforts to disperse demonstrators. Jakarta's police chief expressed regrets, confirming an investigation and the arrest of the vehicle's crew. The tragedy spurred protests from motorcycle drivers and calls for the release of those detained during the clashes.

As tensions simmer, military personnel have been deployed to manage unrest, while Jakarta Legal Aid urges action from the government regarding the 600 individuals arrested post-demonstration.

Latest News

