Telangana Assembly Session to Tackle Key Issues Amidst Political Tension

The upcoming Telangana assembly session, commencing on August 30, is poised to spotlight significant matters such as a judicial commission report criticizing former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for mishandling the Kaleshwaram project. This report has stirred controversy, with accusations of it being politically charged.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a key initiative on the Godavari River, is central to the discussions, especially with allegations of damage under the former BRS regime. The assembly will also deliberate on issues exacerbated by recent heavy rains and urea shortages affecting farmers.

Further complicating the political landscape is the pending Presidential assent for the 42 percent BC quota in local bodies, which has led to protests. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has criticized the Centre for allegedly stalling these bills, adding to the existing political tension.