Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Session to Tackle Key Issues Amidst Political Tension

The Telangana assembly session, set to start on August 30, will address key issues like the judicial commission report on the Kaleshwaram project implicating former CM Chandrasekhar Rao, heavy rain impact, urea shortages, and BC quota in local polls. The report has sparked political debate and criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:05 IST
Telangana Assembly Session to Tackle Key Issues Amidst Political Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Telangana assembly session, commencing on August 30, is poised to spotlight significant matters such as a judicial commission report criticizing former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for mishandling the Kaleshwaram project. This report has stirred controversy, with accusations of it being politically charged.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a key initiative on the Godavari River, is central to the discussions, especially with allegations of damage under the former BRS regime. The assembly will also deliberate on issues exacerbated by recent heavy rains and urea shortages affecting farmers.

Further complicating the political landscape is the pending Presidential assent for the 42 percent BC quota in local bodies, which has led to protests. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has criticized the Centre for allegedly stalling these bills, adding to the existing political tension.

TRENDING

1
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust: PM Modi.

From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan p...

 Global
2
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025