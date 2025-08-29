Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Challenges Police Accountability

The Rajasthan High Court has demanded an explanation from the Director General of Police regarding the frequent failure of police officers to fulfill their statutory duties. Justice Farjand Ali expressed dissatisfaction over officers' absence in court, raising concerns about public trust in the judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:06 IST
Rajasthan High Court Challenges Police Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has raised serious concerns over the accountability of police officers in fulfilling their statutory duties. Justice Farjand Ali of a single bench demanded an affidavit of compliance from the Director General of Police (DGP) before the next hearing date, scheduled for September 12.

The issue arose when police officers failed to appear in court to give testimony in a petition filed by Kuldeep Singh. Despite repeated efforts by the trial court and even issuing arrest warrants, officers have consistently avoided court appearances, according to the state's counsel.

This ongoing issue takes a toll on public trust in the judicial and democratic system, observed the court. Highlighting this as a critical issue, the court asked the DGP to submit an affidavit explaining the recurrent dereliction of duty by his subordinates.

TRENDING

1
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust: PM Modi.

From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan p...

 Global
2
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025