Rajasthan High Court Challenges Police Accountability

The Rajasthan High Court has raised serious concerns over the accountability of police officers in fulfilling their statutory duties. Justice Farjand Ali of a single bench demanded an affidavit of compliance from the Director General of Police (DGP) before the next hearing date, scheduled for September 12.

The issue arose when police officers failed to appear in court to give testimony in a petition filed by Kuldeep Singh. Despite repeated efforts by the trial court and even issuing arrest warrants, officers have consistently avoided court appearances, according to the state's counsel.

This ongoing issue takes a toll on public trust in the judicial and democratic system, observed the court. Highlighting this as a critical issue, the court asked the DGP to submit an affidavit explaining the recurrent dereliction of duty by his subordinates.