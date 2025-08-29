Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Kerala Couple Found Dead in Apparent Arson

The deaths of Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran's niece and her husband are under investigation. Their charred bodies were discovered in their locked home. Police suspect murder and have noted head injuries on the woman. The exact cause awaits postmortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:27 IST
A K Saseendran
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim discovery, the charred bodies of Sreelekha A K and her husband, Premarajan P K, were found in their residence in Chirakkal, resulting in police launching an investigation into their deaths. The couple, related to Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, were living alone with their sons abroad.

The bodies were uncovered when the couple's driver attempted to enter the house to collect a car for an airport pickup. Upon finding the house locked and unanswered knocks, relatives and neighbors helped break down the door. A police officer reported head injuries on Sreelekha and discovered a blood-stained hammer at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest possible murder prior to an attempt to destroy evidence by fire. With no signs of forced entry, police registered a case of unnatural death as they await Friday's postmortem to determine the cause of the deaths with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

