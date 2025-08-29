Tragic Mystery: Kerala Couple Found Dead in Apparent Arson

In a grim discovery, the charred bodies of Sreelekha A K and her husband, Premarajan P K, were found in their residence in Chirakkal, resulting in police launching an investigation into their deaths. The couple, related to Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, were living alone with their sons abroad.

The bodies were uncovered when the couple's driver attempted to enter the house to collect a car for an airport pickup. Upon finding the house locked and unanswered knocks, relatives and neighbors helped break down the door. A police officer reported head injuries on Sreelekha and discovered a blood-stained hammer at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest possible murder prior to an attempt to destroy evidence by fire. With no signs of forced entry, police registered a case of unnatural death as they await Friday's postmortem to determine the cause of the deaths with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)