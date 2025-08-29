Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death

Tensions have escalated in Jakarta as people protest the death of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle ride-sharing driver, hit by a police vehicle. President Prabowo Subianto has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, expressing disappointment in the police's actions.

The protests have led to disruptions in schools and businesses, with institutions opting to close early or implement remote working. The unrest in Southeast Asia's largest economy has affected the financial markets, with the rupiah and stock index experiencing significant declines.

In a show of solidarity, fellow ride-sharing drivers escorted Kurniawan's body to his funeral. The public's demand for accountability has grown, with Jakarta Legal Aid calling for the release of the 600 arrested protesters.