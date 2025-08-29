Judicial Report Sparks Heated Debates in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana assembly session commencing on August 30 is poised to address the judicial commission report implicating former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in irregularities tied to the Kaleshwaram project. The project's handling and its unfolding consequences have sparked significant political discord.

Among the prominent issues expected to be debated are the recent urea shortages and the heavy rainfall damage, which have incited protests among local farmers. Additionally, the pending BC quota bills, aimed at providing a 42 percent reservation, await Presidential assent following legislative approval.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has officially convened the assembly. The assembly's discussions are anticipated to influence future political strategies, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasizing a thorough debate on the report. Within this political landscape, criticism arises from BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who dismissed the report summary as politically driven misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)