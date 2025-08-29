Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed immense satisfaction over the remarkable public participation in the state government's civic outreach initiative, 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan.' In just 26 days, the initiative has witnessed the involvement of over one crore people through 14,500 camps set up across the state.

Launched on July 22 with a budget of Rs 8,000 crore, the program seeks to resolve local civic issues at the grassroots level, such as infrastructure repairs and water supply. Banerjee lauded citizens and dedicated government representatives for this socio-economic movement, emphasizing it reinforces the state's democratic governance ethos.

A task force led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant oversees implementation, with Rs 10 lakh allocated per booth. Initiated on August 2, the project plans to address problems directly through on-spot administrative interventions across 80,000 polling booths, ensuring an efficient response.

(With inputs from agencies.)