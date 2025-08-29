Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Student's Body Found Near Power Transformer

The body of 15-year-old Taku Kania, a class 8 student, was found near a power transformer after going missing from his hostel in Kra Daadi, Arunachal Pradesh. Initially filed as a missing case, the discovery suggests accidental electrocution. Investigations continue, with an unnatural death case registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, police discovered the body of a missing 15-year-old student in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district, raising concerns over safety measures at school premises.

Taku Kania, a class 8 student, vanished on Thursday afternoon. Despite immediate manhunt efforts, it was not until Friday morning that the school informed authorities about the body found behind the hostel kitchen, near a power transformer.

The initial investigation suggests electrocution as the cause of death. With exams underway, authorities speculate stress might have led Kania to wander into danger. An unnatural death case is registered, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

