Left Menu

Dollar Faces Decline Amid Fed Rate Cut Predictions and Trump's Monetary Policy Influence

The U.S. dollar remained steady but experienced a 2% drop in August, with expectations of Fed rate cuts in September. President Trump's attempts to influence monetary policy, including moves to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, have pressured the dollar, as investors anticipate upcoming inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:48 IST
Dollar Faces Decline Amid Fed Rate Cut Predictions and Trump's Monetary Policy Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held its ground on Friday but is set for a 2% fall in August against major currencies, driven by growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month. Investors continue to monitor the Fed's actions as President Trump's influence over monetary policy remains a concern.

A legal battle ensues as Fed Governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's attempt to remove her from office. This latest development is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to reshape the central bank, which have slightly affected the dollar's value on the currency market.

Market responses have been minimal, with slight dollar selling and curve steepening. Investors keep their eyes on upcoming reports and the Federal Reserve's September meeting, as inflation measures such as the PCE price index are reviewed for further monetary policy clues.

TRENDING

1
India's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Q1 Growth

India's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Q1 Growth

 Global
2
Pakistan Hockey Team Makes Historic Return to FIH Pro League

Pakistan Hockey Team Makes Historic Return to FIH Pro League

 India
3
Tragic Recovery: Body of Ilan Weiss Found Amidst Gaza Conflict

Tragic Recovery: Body of Ilan Weiss Found Amidst Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Maratha Quota Movement Ignites: Manoj Jarange's Fierce Hunger Strike

Maratha Quota Movement Ignites: Manoj Jarange's Fierce Hunger Strike

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025