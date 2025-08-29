Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

The Supreme Court is set to examine a petition seeking the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the POSH Act, for women lawyers affiliated with State Bar Councils or Bar Associations.

A bench led by Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan has issued notices to the Centre and the Bar Council of India regarding this matter. The plea challenges a Bombay High Court ruling that stated the POSH Act only applies within employer-employee relationships, thereby excluding independent women lawyers.

The petition, filed by advocate Seema Joshi, argues for the inclusion of women lawyers under the Act to ensure consistent protection across states, emphasizing the fundamental rights to equality and a safe, dignified work environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)