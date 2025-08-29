Left Menu

Ukraine's Security Proposal Debate: Balancing Concerns

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, emphasized that talks around Ukraine's security guarantees must also factor in Russia's concerns. She criticized Western proposals, claiming they aim to contain Russia and could turn Ukraine into a 'provocateur', thus increasing military conflict risks with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Friday, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, insisted that any proposals regarding Ukraine's security must also consider Russia's perspective.

Zakharova expressed concerns that current Western suggestions are designed to curb Russia's influence, potentially transforming Ukraine into a 'provocateur' at its borders.

She warned that these actions could escalate the likelihood of military conflict with Moscow, heightening tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

