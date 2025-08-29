Israeli Military Intensifies Efforts in Gaza Amid Criticism
The Israeli military declared that a humanitarian pause would exclude Gaza City starting Friday, as the area is a combat zone. Amid increasing global criticism and failed ceasefire talks, Israel continues offensive operations in Gaza, aiming to disarm Hamas, despite a high civilian toll.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military announced a decision to exclude Gaza City from a planned humanitarian pause starting Friday, citing the area as a 'dangerous combat zone'. This move follows the Israeli security cabinet's approval of a plan to assert control over Gaza City, expanding military actions within the largely devastated Palestinian territory.
Last month, Israel introduced a daily 10-hour ceasefire in certain parts of Gaza and allowed aid corridors. However, humanitarian efforts are accompanied by continued combat operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, aimed at safeguarding Israel.
Facing mounting international criticism, which it dismisses, Israel remains embroiled in a conflict that started on October 7, 2023, after a Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel. The ongoing offensive in Gaza has led to significant civilian casualties and displacement, with little prospect of a ceasefire amid stalled talks in Doha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Declares Dangerous Combat Zone Amidst Gaza Offensive
Devastating Floods in Punjab: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Israel declares Gaza's largest city a combat zone and halts humanitarian pauses in area sheltering hundreds of thousands, reports AP.
Trapped in El-Fasher: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Tanks and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold