Israeli Military Intensifies Efforts in Gaza Amid Criticism

The Israeli military declared that a humanitarian pause would exclude Gaza City starting Friday, as the area is a combat zone. Amid increasing global criticism and failed ceasefire talks, Israel continues offensive operations in Gaza, aiming to disarm Hamas, despite a high civilian toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Israeli military announced a decision to exclude Gaza City from a planned humanitarian pause starting Friday, citing the area as a 'dangerous combat zone'. This move follows the Israeli security cabinet's approval of a plan to assert control over Gaza City, expanding military actions within the largely devastated Palestinian territory.

Last month, Israel introduced a daily 10-hour ceasefire in certain parts of Gaza and allowed aid corridors. However, humanitarian efforts are accompanied by continued combat operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, aimed at safeguarding Israel.

Facing mounting international criticism, which it dismisses, Israel remains embroiled in a conflict that started on October 7, 2023, after a Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel. The ongoing offensive in Gaza has led to significant civilian casualties and displacement, with little prospect of a ceasefire amid stalled talks in Doha.

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

