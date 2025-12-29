Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act

President Donald Trump is gearing up to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reignite discussions on the stalled Gaza ceasefire. Scheduled for Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the talks aim to address key issues including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran's activities, and governance plans for Gaza despite Israeli concerns.

Beyond the immediate ceasefire, discussions will focus on transitioning to a governance system for Gaza involving Palestinian technocrats, a move that faces hurdles amid accusations of deal breaches by both Israel and Hamas. As per plan, first phase goals like Hamas's disarmament and hostages' exchange remain incomplete.

Additionally, the Lebanon ceasefire involving Hezbollah disarmament is equally tenuous, with Israel citing slow progress and continuing to carry out strikes to curb re-armament. Trump's strategy intricately balances diplomatic progress amid regional hostilities.