Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the stalled Gaza ceasefire. The discussion will cover Hezbollah, Iran, and transitional governance for Gaza. Progress hinges on Hamas disarming and the return of Israeli hostage remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:02 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is gearing up to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reignite discussions on the stalled Gaza ceasefire. Scheduled for Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the talks aim to address key issues including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran's activities, and governance plans for Gaza despite Israeli concerns.

Beyond the immediate ceasefire, discussions will focus on transitioning to a governance system for Gaza involving Palestinian technocrats, a move that faces hurdles amid accusations of deal breaches by both Israel and Hamas. As per plan, first phase goals like Hamas's disarmament and hostages' exchange remain incomplete.

Additionally, the Lebanon ceasefire involving Hezbollah disarmament is equally tenuous, with Israel citing slow progress and continuing to carry out strikes to curb re-armament. Trump's strategy intricately balances diplomatic progress amid regional hostilities.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India
2
Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence

Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Again...

 India
3
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
4
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025