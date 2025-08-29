Left Menu

High Court Reserves Order on Gautam Gambhir’s Plea in COVID Drug Case

The Delhi High Court reserved its decision on Gautam Gambhir's request to dismiss a criminal complaint. The case concerns alleged illegal distribution of COVID-19 drugs by Gambhir and his foundation. The complaint accuses them of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Gambhir maintains his actions aimed to assist those in need.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on a plea by Indian cricket team head coach and former MP Gautam Gambhir. The plea seeks the dismissal of a criminal complaint alleging illegal stocking and distribution of COVID-19 drugs during the pandemic by Gambhir, his foundation, and family members.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reviewed submissions from the counsel representing Gambhir and the Drug Control Department. The complaint, lodged by the Drug Control Department, accuses Gambhir and his foundation of violating sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act related to the unauthorized distribution of drugs.

Gambhir's defense argues that the distribution was meant purely for aiding the needy, not for commercial purposes. Meanwhile, the prosecution contends the drugs were distributed without a valid license. The matter awaits further proceedings in the trial court in September.

