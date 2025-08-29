Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Two residents of Kashmir have been charged with land fraud by the Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing. Riyaz Ahmad Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Wani stand accused of forging documents, selling the same pieces of land to multiple buyers, and issuing cheques that bounced, resulting in major financial losses for victims.

The first complaint was from a woman who paid Rs 25 lakhs for land that was never transferred to her name, only to be resold. The second complaint involved a payment of Rs 73 lakhs for a plot whose records were altered and resold. Both involved deceitful practices and collaboration with revenue officials.

Both accused have previous arrests for similar offenses. A thorough investigation is in progress to identify any officials involved and ensure legal proceedings against all parties implicated in the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)