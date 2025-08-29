Liberation War Veterans Jailed Amidst Turmoil: A Clash Over Bangladesh's Past
Sixteen people, including Liberation War veterans, have been jailed following disruptions during a public discussion in Dhaka. The incident sparked by a mob, led to arrests under Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Act. The meeting, aimed at honoring the 1971 Liberation War, was organized by the 'Moncho 71' veterans' platform.
A Bangladeshi court has jailed sixteen individuals, including senior veterans of the 1971 Liberation War, under the Anti-Terrorism Act. This follows violent disruptions during a public discussion in Dhaka aimed at commemorating the war.
Magistrate Farzana Haque sanctioned their detention nearly a day after their initial apprehension, citing the necessity for protection amidst public unrest. While the police have charged the detainees under the 2009 Anti-Terrorism Act, specifics remain undisclosed.
The veterans, participating in an event organized by 'Moncho 71' at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium, faced allegations of complicity with a deposed regime. The platform vowed to uphold the legacy of Bangladesh's founding father and national symbols, amidst claims of diminishing the Liberation War's memory.
