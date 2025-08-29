Tragedy in Jalna: Car Plunge into Well Claims Lives

Tragedy struck central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning when a car plunged into a 70-foot-deep well, resulting in one confirmed death and four individuals feared dead. Authorities have reported the incident at Gadegavhan village, located on the Bhokardan-Jafrabad road.

The vehicle, traveling at a high speed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Jafrabad, first struck Bhagvan Bankar during his morning walk, inflicting serious injuries. It then careened off the roadway into the well. The body of Dnyaneshwar Dakle from Hudco, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been retrieved, and efforts are ongoing to locate Nirmal Dakle, Padmabai Bhambre, Dnyaneshwar Bhambre, and an unidentified driver.

Search and rescue operations face significant challenges due to the well's depth and the 60 feet of water it contains. Teams from Hasnabad and Tembhurni police stations, fire brigade personnel, and the district disaster management unit are collaborating in the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)