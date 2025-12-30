Daylight Robbery Foiled: Man Injured in Jafrabad Shooting
A man was injured in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi, during an attempted robbery. He was shot after resisting a mobile phone theft by two unidentified assailants. The incident led to a police investigation, with efforts underway to apprehend the culprits. The victim is currently stable in JPC Hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A man sustained injuries during an attempted daylight robbery in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police reported. The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon along Brahmpuri Road.
The victim was approached by two unidentified assailants who attempted to steal his mobile phone. Upon resisting, he was shot by one suspect before they fled. He is now in stable condition at JPC Hospital.
A case has been filed at Jafrabad police station. Police are actively working to gather evidence and pursue the suspects. Further investigations are ongoing, according to authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car
Mumbai Police Gears Up for New Year with Massive Security Deployment
Ahmedabad Gears Up for New Year with Massive Police Deployment
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation
Delhi Police's Successful Mobile Return Initiative