Daylight Robbery Foiled: Man Injured in Jafrabad Shooting

A man was injured in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi, during an attempted robbery. He was shot after resisting a mobile phone theft by two unidentified assailants. The incident led to a police investigation, with efforts underway to apprehend the culprits. The victim is currently stable in JPC Hospital.

A man sustained injuries during an attempted daylight robbery in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police reported. The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon along Brahmpuri Road.

The victim was approached by two unidentified assailants who attempted to steal his mobile phone. Upon resisting, he was shot by one suspect before they fled. He is now in stable condition at JPC Hospital.

A case has been filed at Jafrabad police station. Police are actively working to gather evidence and pursue the suspects. Further investigations are ongoing, according to authorities.

