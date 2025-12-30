Daylight Robbery Foiled: Man Injured in Jafrabad Shooting

A man sustained injuries during an attempted daylight robbery in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police reported. The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon along Brahmpuri Road.

The victim was approached by two unidentified assailants who attempted to steal his mobile phone. Upon resisting, he was shot by one suspect before they fled. He is now in stable condition at JPC Hospital.

A case has been filed at Jafrabad police station. Police are actively working to gather evidence and pursue the suspects. Further investigations are ongoing, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)