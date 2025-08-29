Left Menu

EU SAFE Initiative Sees Full Funding Request for Defense Boost

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission has received funding requests reaching the 150 billion euros cap of the EU's 'SAFE' rearmament plan. The initiative, designed to enhance European defense capabilities, has attracted applications from 19 countries, including Latvia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:22 IST
EU SAFE Initiative Sees Full Funding Request for Defense Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, declared on Friday that funding requests have reached the 150 billion euros limit available under the EU's 'SAFE' rearmament scheme.

Among the 19 applicants vying for support, nations like Latvia aim to benefit from the strategic bolstering of their defense capabilities.

Unveiled earlier this year, the initiative seeks to improve Europe's military outlook by replenishing stockpiles and fortifying strategic autonomy, amid growing global tensions.

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025