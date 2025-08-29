EU SAFE Initiative Sees Full Funding Request for Defense Boost

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, declared on Friday that funding requests have reached the 150 billion euros limit available under the EU's 'SAFE' rearmament scheme.

Among the 19 applicants vying for support, nations like Latvia aim to benefit from the strategic bolstering of their defense capabilities.

Unveiled earlier this year, the initiative seeks to improve Europe's military outlook by replenishing stockpiles and fortifying strategic autonomy, amid growing global tensions.