Swachh Bharat Mission: Charting the Path Ahead

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen is preparing for its next phase after constructing over 11.93 crore toilets. A national roundtable will review progress and plan for future developments, focusing on ODF Plus outcomes and waste management. The conference involves various state ministers and mission directors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:30 IST
Swachh Bharat Mission: Charting the Path Ahead
Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) is setting the stage for its next phase of toilet construction, after successfully building more than 11.93 crore household toilets since its inception.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is scheduled to host a national roundtable on Monday, aimed at assessing the mission's progress and plotting future strategies as Phase II concludes in March 2026. The discussions will be led by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and will include participation from 17 state ministers responsible for rural sanitation, 21 senior bureaucrats, and 26 mission directors across 29 states and union territories.

Key conference topics include sustaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus outcomes and enhancing waste management strategies, alongside the expansion of GOBARdhan and faecal sludge management projects. With over 950 GOBARdhan projects and 124 faecal sludge treatment plants already operational, officials view this gathering as an opportunity to consolidate achievements and establish a robust roadmap for the forthcoming phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

