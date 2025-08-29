Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity
In a small Etah village, Prem Raj's plan to remarry has prompted his wife and daughters to seek police intervention. Amid local intrigue, an inquiry is underway with hopes of mediating a resolution. The authorities assert that actions will depend on their findings.
- Country:
- India
In the quaint village of Muideenpur in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, tensions have arisen as a local man, Prem Raj, allegedly plans to remarry. The situation has drawn the attention of local law enforcement following a formal complaint.
Prem Raj, also known as Pappu, has reportedly withdrawn from his family ever since expressing his intention for a second marriage. This prompted his wife, Sneh Lata, along with their daughters and daughters-in-law, to file a complaint with the police seeking intervention.
Jaithra Station House Officer Ritesh Thakur has confirmed that an inquiry is ongoing, aiming to mediate among the family members. Meanwhile, the village is abuzz with discussions about Prem Raj's matrimonial plans, with authorities signaling that any action will hinge upon the inquiry's results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP govt launched operations, arrested infiltrators who used to marry our daughters: Amit Shah at rally in Guwahati.
South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.
Tragic End: Harassment Claims Lead to Wife's Suicide
Fresh Complaint Revives Unresolved Dharmasthala Tragedy
Horrific Murder in Telangana: Husband Arrested for Killing Pregnant Wife