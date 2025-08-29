Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity

In the quaint village of Muideenpur in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, tensions have arisen as a local man, Prem Raj, allegedly plans to remarry. The situation has drawn the attention of local law enforcement following a formal complaint.

Prem Raj, also known as Pappu, has reportedly withdrawn from his family ever since expressing his intention for a second marriage. This prompted his wife, Sneh Lata, along with their daughters and daughters-in-law, to file a complaint with the police seeking intervention.

Jaithra Station House Officer Ritesh Thakur has confirmed that an inquiry is ongoing, aiming to mediate among the family members. Meanwhile, the village is abuzz with discussions about Prem Raj's matrimonial plans, with authorities signaling that any action will hinge upon the inquiry's results.

(With inputs from agencies.)