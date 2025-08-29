Left Menu

Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity

In a small Etah village, Prem Raj's plan to remarry has prompted his wife and daughters to seek police intervention. Amid local intrigue, an inquiry is underway with hopes of mediating a resolution. The authorities assert that actions will depend on their findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:22 IST
Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity
  • Country:
  • India

In the quaint village of Muideenpur in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, tensions have arisen as a local man, Prem Raj, allegedly plans to remarry. The situation has drawn the attention of local law enforcement following a formal complaint.

Prem Raj, also known as Pappu, has reportedly withdrawn from his family ever since expressing his intention for a second marriage. This prompted his wife, Sneh Lata, along with their daughters and daughters-in-law, to file a complaint with the police seeking intervention.

Jaithra Station House Officer Ritesh Thakur has confirmed that an inquiry is ongoing, aiming to mediate among the family members. Meanwhile, the village is abuzz with discussions about Prem Raj's matrimonial plans, with authorities signaling that any action will hinge upon the inquiry's results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India
2
Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

 India
3
Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

 India
4
Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025