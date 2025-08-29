Activist Manoj Jarange Stirs State with Hunger Strike for Maratha Quota

In a fiery escalation, activist Manoj Jarange has voiced grave dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's lackluster response to Maratha reservation demands. On Friday evening, Jarange condemned the administration's meager one-day extension for his protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, promising that Marathas across the state would converge on the city if their quota appeals remained ignored.

Starting an indefinite hunger strike, Jarange vowed to cease even water consumption unless the Maratha reservation is granted promptly. The activist argued that the government's efforts to delay quota decisions would only rally larger crowds in Mumbai, increasing pressure on authorities to act swiftly.

Jarange also charged officials with undermining the protest by locking public amenities and shutting down food vendors. Despite these hurdles, he urged his supporters to abide by peaceful protest guidelines, highlighting the critical nature of their cause: securing a 10 percent reservation in the OBC category for Marathas, aligning them with the agrarian Kunbi caste.

(With inputs from agencies.)