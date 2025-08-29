Left Menu

Activist Manoj Jarange Stirs State with Hunger Strike for Maratha Quota

Activist Manoj Jarange criticizes the Maharashtra government for insufficient action on Maratha reservations, threatening a hunger strike escalation. Despite incremental extensions for his protest, he demands prompt quota fulfillment. Jarange accuses authorities of neglect and promises relentless protest until Marathas gain economic empowerment through reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:28 IST
Activist Manoj Jarange Stirs State with Hunger Strike for Maratha Quota
Hunger Strike
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery escalation, activist Manoj Jarange has voiced grave dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's lackluster response to Maratha reservation demands. On Friday evening, Jarange condemned the administration's meager one-day extension for his protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, promising that Marathas across the state would converge on the city if their quota appeals remained ignored.

Starting an indefinite hunger strike, Jarange vowed to cease even water consumption unless the Maratha reservation is granted promptly. The activist argued that the government's efforts to delay quota decisions would only rally larger crowds in Mumbai, increasing pressure on authorities to act swiftly.

Jarange also charged officials with undermining the protest by locking public amenities and shutting down food vendors. Despite these hurdles, he urged his supporters to abide by peaceful protest guidelines, highlighting the critical nature of their cause: securing a 10 percent reservation in the OBC category for Marathas, aligning them with the agrarian Kunbi caste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025