Cyber Fraudster Nabbed After Rs 86 Lakh Online Trading Scam

A 33-year-old man was arrested for defrauding an individual of Rs 86 lakh by falsely promising profits through online trading. Initially, the victim received small returns but was later led to invest more without any returns. The perpetrator, involved in multiple such scams across states, was caught by Kottayam Cyber Cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:39 IST
A 33-year-old was apprehended for deceiving a man out of Rs 86 lakh by luring him with false promises of substantial returns from online share trading, officials revealed on Friday.

The victim, from Kottayam, was added to a WhatsApp group by the accused and initially saw small profits. Convinced of greater returns, he invested more, totaling Rs 86 lakh, but the promised profits never materialized.

The Kottayam Cyber Cell arrested the accused, who had a history of similar frauds, after tracing his multiple phone numbers. He was presented in court and placed in judicial custody, marking the first arrest despite numerous incidents across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

