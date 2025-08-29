Cyber Fraudster Nabbed After Rs 86 Lakh Online Trading Scam

A 33-year-old was apprehended for deceiving a man out of Rs 86 lakh by luring him with false promises of substantial returns from online share trading, officials revealed on Friday.

The victim, from Kottayam, was added to a WhatsApp group by the accused and initially saw small profits. Convinced of greater returns, he invested more, totaling Rs 86 lakh, but the promised profits never materialized.

The Kottayam Cyber Cell arrested the accused, who had a history of similar frauds, after tracing his multiple phone numbers. He was presented in court and placed in judicial custody, marking the first arrest despite numerous incidents across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)