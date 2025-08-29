Tragic Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims Officer's Life
A fatal accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in the death of a government officer, Rajesh Jaiswal, and injured his driver after their car collided with a bus following a loss of control. The officer was declared dead at Safai Medical College; the driver is under treatment.
An incident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in the tragic death of a government officer. The crash involved a car, carrying Agra Additional City Magistrate Rajesh Jaiswal, and a bus.
Circle Officer Karhal, Ajay Singh Chauhan, confirmed that the officer's vehicle lost control near milestone 77, colliding with a bus. Both Jaiswal and his driver suffered severe injuries.
Officers arrived promptly, transporting the victims to Safai Medical College, where Jaiswal was declared dead. The driver remains hospitalized as investigations continue.
