Uttarakhand High Court quashes dowry harassment cases

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed two criminal cases about dowry harassment and other charges following a mutual settlement between a couple. Justice Ashish Naithani ruled on the resolution after the couple informed the court of their decision to amicably resolve disputes and pursue a peaceful life together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:37 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed two criminal cases involving dowry harassment, assault, and other charges after a mutual agreement was reached between the parties involved. Justice Ashish Naithani issued the ruling after the couple decided to settle their disputes amicably.

Petitioner Jitendra Singh Chauhan and his wife Akshi Bisht Chauhan informed the court that they no longer wished to pursue the criminal cases filed against each other. Despite objections from the state government, the high court referred to a precedent set by the Supreme Court in the Giyan Singh vs the State of Punjab case, emphasizing the importance of mutual settlements in maintaining peace and harmony.

Consequently, cases pending before the CJM Court in Dehradun involving dowry harassment, assault, verbal abuse, and other charges were dismissed. This ruling marks the end of both criminal petitions filed by the couple, allowing them to move forward towards a peaceful life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

