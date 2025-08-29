Jal Shakti Ministry to Host National Roundtable on SBM-G Progress, Next Phase

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti will convene a Roundtable Conference on Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) Progress & Brainstorming on SBM-G Next Phase at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The high-level deliberations will be chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil, along with Minister of State Shri V. Somanna, Secretary DDWS Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, and AS&MD NJJM & SBM(G) Shri Kamal Kishore Soan.

The full-day event will gather 17 State Ministers in-charge of Rural Sanitation, 21 Additional Chief/Principal Secretaries, and 26 Mission Directors from across 29 States and Union Territories.

Focus Areas of the Conference

The Roundtable will review the achievements of SBM-G Phase II and chart priorities for the next phase. Discussions will emphasize:

Sustaining ODF Plus Model outcomes and ensuring behavioural change.

Strengthening solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) systems.

Scaling innovative models like GOBARdhan (waste-to-wealth) and Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) .

System strengthening, digital innovations, and convergence with climate resilience goals.

An open-house brainstorming session will facilitate idea exchange among policymakers, administrators, and mission leaders to shape the road ahead.

Achievements Under SBM-G Phase II

Since its launch, SBM-G Phase II has delivered significant progress in rural sanitation:

11.93 crore Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) constructed.

2.62 lakh Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs) built.

4.76 lakh villages declared ODF Plus Model villages .

Over 950 functional GOBARdhan projects operationalized.

124 Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) established.

These outcomes have not only improved sanitation coverage but also advanced rural hygiene, dignity, and environmental sustainability.

Preparing for SBM-G Next Phase

With Phase II set to conclude in March 2026, this conference comes at a critical juncture. The discussions aim to:

Consolidate the progress made over the last decade.

Identify gaps and lessons learned in implementation.

Draft a robust roadmap for SBM-G Next Phase to align with India’s 2030 SDG targets and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Special focus will be given to ensuring financial sustainability, improving community ownership, and leveraging technology for real-time monitoring of sanitation outcomes.

A Shared National Effort

DDWS emphasized that the participation of States and UTs will be pivotal in shaping the next chapter of SBM-G. Their on-ground experiences, regional innovations, and feedback will guide future priorities, ensuring that India continues its journey toward “Swachh, Sujal, and Sustainable Villages.”

The Roundtable underscores the Government of India’s recognition that rural sanitation and waste management are not just health imperatives but also drivers of rural prosperity, environmental security, and social dignity.