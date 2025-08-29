Narrow Escape: Drunk Man Survives Getting Run Over

A drunk man dramatically escaped serious injury after being run over near Bhuteshwar temple, police revealed on Friday.

A video, widely circulated online, shows the 30-year-old lying in the street when a car ran over his hand and chest, fortunately at a slow speed.

Despite attempts by onlookers to help, the man remained unconscious until the car passed over him. The driver fled the scene, but police are actively investigating and promise forthcoming action.

(With inputs from agencies.)