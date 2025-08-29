Left Menu

Investigation Launched After Traffic Cop's Alleged Assault Goes Viral

A traffic policeman in Bemina is under investigation after a video surfaced showing him slapping a civilian during a document check. The incident, captured by a passerby, sparked debate on social media about police conduct and accountability, leading to a fact-finding inquiry by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:51 IST
Investigation Launched After Traffic Cop's Alleged Assault Goes Viral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing a traffic policeman allegedly slapping a civilian during a heated exchange has sparked outrage and prompted an official inquiry. The incident occurred in the Bemina locality and was caught on a passerby's mobile phone, subsequently causing a stir on social media platforms.

The altercation, which unfolded while the policeman checked the civilian's vehicle documents, escalated to a physical confrontation. The footage shows the officer attempting to stop the individual from recording, raising questions about police conduct.

The incident has led to widespread discussions on social media concerning police accountability and behavior, with Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic City Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad confirming that a fact-finding inquiry has been initiated.

TRENDING

1
IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

 India
3
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
4
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025