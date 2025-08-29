Investigation Launched After Traffic Cop's Alleged Assault Goes Viral

A video capturing a traffic policeman allegedly slapping a civilian during a heated exchange has sparked outrage and prompted an official inquiry. The incident occurred in the Bemina locality and was caught on a passerby's mobile phone, subsequently causing a stir on social media platforms.

The altercation, which unfolded while the policeman checked the civilian's vehicle documents, escalated to a physical confrontation. The footage shows the officer attempting to stop the individual from recording, raising questions about police conduct.

The incident has led to widespread discussions on social media concerning police accountability and behavior, with Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic City Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad confirming that a fact-finding inquiry has been initiated.