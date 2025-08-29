Left Menu

Chief Minister Orders Immediate Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to prioritize the evacuation of Manimahesh pilgrims and ensure their safety. Efforts include air-dropping food, restoring roadways, and securing safe passage for stranded devotees in affected areas, while infrastructure and communication repairs are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:05 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directives to prioritize the evacuation of pilgrims stranded at Manimahesh in Chamba. During a video conference from Delhi, he reviewed the ongoing damage in various regions including Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kangra, and Mandi, emphasizing the safe transition of devotees.

The Chief Minister was informed that all devotees are currently safe and receiving necessary aid such as food and shelter. Sukhu instructed the immediate air-dropping of essential supplies to inaccessible areas and called for the deployment of air force helicopters to expedite relief operations.

Restoration of services like roadways, communication, water, and electricity is a priority. In the Bara-Bhangal region, efforts are underway to air-drop food and supplies due to its isolation. Additionally, evacuation operations have been successful in other areas like Sissu and Indora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

