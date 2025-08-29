Demand for Justice: Odisha Student's Tragic Death
The father of a college student from Odisha seeks justice after his daughter died following self-immolation. The student reportedly acted after her sexual harassment complaint was ignored. Four college officials have been arrested amid allegations of mental torture and negligence by those responsible.
The father of an Odisha college student, who died after setting herself on fire, is demanding swift justice. The tragic incident occurred after her complaint of sexual harassment was allegedly dismissed by authorities.
The student took the drastic step on July 12 and succumbed to her injuries on July 14 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her father urgently met with local officials to request legal action against those he holds responsible for her death.
Four individuals, including the college principal and department head, have been apprehended. The father accused the internal complaints committee of mental torture, insisting further actions are required.
