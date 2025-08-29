Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated discussions over the extension and re-employment of government employees, with BJP members accusing the Congress government of information concealment and affecting employee promotions. Controversy arose around pension issues for retired HRTC employees, with promises made to address these by week's end.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the debate focused on the contentious issue of extending and re-employing government employees. BJP members lashed out at the Congress-led state government, alleging deliberate concealment of crucial information related to government employment policy.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri found himself in the crossfire during the Question Hour as BJP legislators Satpal Singh Satti, Bikram Thakur, and Pawan Kumar Kajal challenged the government's stance. They claimed that these practices hindered the promotional prospects of current employees, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.
Specific tensions arose regarding the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) retirees, with accusations from Satti regarding their pension issues. In response, Agnihotri assured the assembly that the pension payments would be addressed promptly, restoring confidence among HRTC pensioners by Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Redistricting Controversy: Texas and California's Congressional Maps Clash
Himachal's Water Woes and College Controversies Stir Assembly Discussions
Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Questions Amit Shah's Commitments in Assam
Political Turmoil: BJP vs Congress in Kolkata
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra