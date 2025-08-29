Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

In a heated session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the debate focused on the contentious issue of extending and re-employing government employees. BJP members lashed out at the Congress-led state government, alleging deliberate concealment of crucial information related to government employment policy.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri found himself in the crossfire during the Question Hour as BJP legislators Satpal Singh Satti, Bikram Thakur, and Pawan Kumar Kajal challenged the government's stance. They claimed that these practices hindered the promotional prospects of current employees, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.

Specific tensions arose regarding the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) retirees, with accusations from Satti regarding their pension issues. In response, Agnihotri assured the assembly that the pension payments would be addressed promptly, restoring confidence among HRTC pensioners by Friday.

