Haryana's Vigilance against Flood Threats: Action Plans in Place

In response to rising flood threats, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed all deputy commissioners to assess river-adjacent areas under their watch. This measure is aimed at ensuring accurate water level monitoring and early preparation against potential inundation.

Saini emphasized the importance of devising a proactive action plan for villages and colonies near riverbanks, urging people in low-lying areas to stay alert. He stressed that in the event of flooding, immediate relief and rescue operations should commence, with essentials like food and medicine pre-stocked in relief camps.

The situation is especially dire as multiple areas across Haryana and neighboring Punjab are already experiencing flooding. Rising water levels in the Tangri River have prompted further caution, with local administrations advising residents to avoid major rivers and prepare for potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)