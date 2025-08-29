Left Menu

Haryana's Vigilance against Flood Threats: Action Plans in Place

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini instructed deputy commissioners to survey river-adjacent areas for flood risk preparedness. An action plan must include early relief and rescue measures. The state, along with parts of Punjab, faces severe flooding, necessitating urgent preventive measures in affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:43 IST
Haryana's Vigilance against Flood Threats: Action Plans in Place
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising flood threats, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed all deputy commissioners to assess river-adjacent areas under their watch. This measure is aimed at ensuring accurate water level monitoring and early preparation against potential inundation.

Saini emphasized the importance of devising a proactive action plan for villages and colonies near riverbanks, urging people in low-lying areas to stay alert. He stressed that in the event of flooding, immediate relief and rescue operations should commence, with essentials like food and medicine pre-stocked in relief camps.

The situation is especially dire as multiple areas across Haryana and neighboring Punjab are already experiencing flooding. Rising water levels in the Tangri River have prompted further caution, with local administrations advising residents to avoid major rivers and prepare for potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
2
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
3
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
4
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025