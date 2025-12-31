Left Menu

Amit Shah's Action Plan for BJP in Bengal: Preparing for 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strategizes with the BJP's West Bengal unit to prepare for the 2026 assembly elections. Inviting former state president Dilip Ghosh, Shah aims to revitalize the party's campaign, focusing on booth-level mobilization and strengthening public outreach, while addressing infiltration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has laid out a comprehensive strategy for the BJP's West Bengal unit in anticipation of the 2026 assembly elections. By engaging both past and present party representatives, Shah sought to unify the BJP's regional efforts.

Shah's inclusion of former state president Dilip Ghosh in the discussions signals an effort to rejuvenate the party's ranks. The meeting underscored the importance of grassroots mobilization, urging members to actively engage with constituents.

Highlighting issues like infiltration, Shah positioned these as central to the BJP's electoral narrative. Meanwhile, TMC remains skeptical, pointing to past discrepancies between BJP's electoral predictions and actual results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

