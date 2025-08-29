Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

In a significant judgment, a local court sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his brother-in-law in Sikrawa village. The incident, which occurred in 2018, was rooted in a financial dispute, officials reported on Friday.

Nuh Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma imposed a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on the convicted individual, Satpal. According to police reports, Satpal shot his brother-in-law, Suraj, leading to his death shortly after the grievous attack.

Despite the arrest of accomplices Kallu and Rinku, they were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The investigation, initiated at Pingawan Police Station, uncovered a country-made pistol, blood-stained clothes, and other critical evidence, confirming Satpal's guilt.