Left Menu

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

A court has sentenced Satpal to a life term for murdering his brother-in-law in Sikrawa village. The 2018 crime stemmed from a financial dispute. Evidence, including a country-made pistol and blood-stained clothes, led to his conviction. Accomplices were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:54 IST
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case
court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, a local court sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his brother-in-law in Sikrawa village. The incident, which occurred in 2018, was rooted in a financial dispute, officials reported on Friday.

Nuh Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma imposed a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on the convicted individual, Satpal. According to police reports, Satpal shot his brother-in-law, Suraj, leading to his death shortly after the grievous attack.

Despite the arrest of accomplices Kallu and Rinku, they were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The investigation, initiated at Pingawan Police Station, uncovered a country-made pistol, blood-stained clothes, and other critical evidence, confirming Satpal's guilt.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
2
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
3
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
4
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025